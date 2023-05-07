IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after purchasing an additional 973,718 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,507,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132,648 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,856,868,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,904,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.