IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,009.8% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 82,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Several research firms have commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $32.35 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

