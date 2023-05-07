IFP Advisors Inc Has $563,000 Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 355,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Western Digital by 143.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $348,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 928,721 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,590,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after buying an additional 681,104 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.2 %

About Western Digital

Shares of WDC opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59.

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

