IFP Advisors Inc Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,618 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.07 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More

