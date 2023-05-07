IFP Advisors Inc Has $619,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Shares of GPN opened at $104.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.77%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

