IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,546,000. State Street Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,152,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,079,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after buying an additional 744,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NNN opened at $44.44 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.91.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

