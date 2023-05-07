IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 479.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHEM opened at $24.44 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $708.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

