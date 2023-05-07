IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,820.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 95,969 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $18.52 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

