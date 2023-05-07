IFP Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,908,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NBCM opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03. Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NBCM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund is actively managed to provide long and short exposure to the broad commodity market. The fund utilizes a subsidiary to invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.