IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 566.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.