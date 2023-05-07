IFP Advisors Inc Sells 19,801 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,801 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

