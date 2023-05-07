IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,118 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roblox by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Roblox by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,815,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $35.05 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

