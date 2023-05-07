IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,340 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

ILCG opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

