IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,507 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

