IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,913 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 30,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.18. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.