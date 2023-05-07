IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after acquiring an additional 620,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,396,000 after purchasing an additional 380,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity

Rollins Stock Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

