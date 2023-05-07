IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.