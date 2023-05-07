IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
IGM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
IGM Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
TSE:IGM opened at C$38.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.90. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.45 and a 52 week high of C$43.97.
IGM Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 63.38%.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
