Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:IIPR opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $139.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIPR. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Articles

