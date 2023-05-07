Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $2,139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:BDEC opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.