Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAUG opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

