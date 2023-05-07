Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,912,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 410,704 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

