Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,000 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,275.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 548 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $10,532.56.

On Thursday, April 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 245 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,410.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 133 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,394.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,549 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,895.70.

On Thursday, April 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,466 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 445 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $8,962.30.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ACR opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 118.26 and a current ratio of 118.26. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

