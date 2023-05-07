Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Major Shareholder Buys $914,500.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,745,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,827,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Byline Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BY opened at $18.38 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $693.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.