Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Major Shareholder Buys $914,500.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,745,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,827,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $18.38 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $693.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

