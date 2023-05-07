Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Major Shareholder Buys $914,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,745,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,827,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $18.38 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $693.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.