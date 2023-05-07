Insider Buying: CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Buys $22,660.00 in Stock

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Fowler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $22,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,914.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CapStar Financial Stock Up 6.6 %

CSTR stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $261.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

