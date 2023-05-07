Insider Buying: East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) CEO Acquires 11,900 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on EWBC. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

