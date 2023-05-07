Insider Buying: Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) EVP Acquires $15,820.00 in Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) EVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $15,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,192.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.