Insider Buying: FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) CEO Buys $476,099.13 in Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $113.49 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FMC by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

