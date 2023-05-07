Insider Buying: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Purchases 1,050,000 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,768,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,580,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morphic Stock Up 4.2 %

Morphic stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.16. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,946,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after buying an additional 33,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

