Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $1,257,299.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,366,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,156,687.92.

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $1,282,624.60.

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $1,337,495.78.

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $1,358,083.24.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,404,943.40.

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $1,459,814.58.

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,328,020.38.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $1,315,099.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,357,997.10.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total value of $1,356,791.14.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.93 and a 200-day moving average of $153.34. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

