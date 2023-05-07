Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells $988,353.90 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephanie Covert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $731.98 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $760.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $697.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.