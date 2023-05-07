Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells $988,353.90 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stephanie Covert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 14th, Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00.
Fair Isaac Price Performance
Fair Isaac stock opened at $731.98 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $760.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $697.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.71.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
