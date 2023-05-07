Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells $1,657,396.47 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

New Relic Stock Up 1.5 %

NEWR opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in New Relic by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.