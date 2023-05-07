Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells $1,657,396.47 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
New Relic Stock Up 1.5 %
NEWR opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $80.88.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
