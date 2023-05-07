Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CTO Sells $807,000.00 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $807,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 333,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,815.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NuScale Power Stock Up 4.8 %
SMR stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.85.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
