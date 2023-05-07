Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CTO Sells $807,000.00 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $807,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 333,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,815.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Stock Up 4.8 %

SMR stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.85.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NuScale Power by 13,270.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NuScale Power by 74.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 730,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NuScale Power by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 85,076 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,506 shares during the period.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.