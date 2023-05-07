Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) EVP Sells 20,849 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $940.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $942.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $861.07 and a 200-day moving average of $836.78.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

