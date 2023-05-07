Insider Selling: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells $1,073,600.00 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.3 %

SKX stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

