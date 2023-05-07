Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $644,910.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $472,920.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $488,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $476,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $124.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

