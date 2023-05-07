Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $133.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,082 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11. Insperity has a twelve month low of $87.74 and a twelve month high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 263.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

