Inspirato (ISPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Inspirato to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspirato Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Inspirato has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Inspirato Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISPO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inspirato in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspirato in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inspirato in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inspirato by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

