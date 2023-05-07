Inspirato (ISPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Inspirato to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Inspirato Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Inspirato has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
