Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 50,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $277.19 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $282.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,119 shares of company stock worth $7,322,016. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.22.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

