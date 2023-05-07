Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$223.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$199.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$196.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$197.66. The firm has a market cap of C$35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$170.82 and a 52 week high of C$209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.08 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.58 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 13.2991564 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In related news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

