Intapp (INTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Intapp has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.02-$0.06 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intapp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTA stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. Intapp has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 88,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $2,793,376.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $2,199,011.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 88,482 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $2,793,376.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,335.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,442 shares of company stock worth $18,869,256. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

