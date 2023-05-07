Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Integer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Integer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.