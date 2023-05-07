International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE IFF opened at $96.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -44.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

