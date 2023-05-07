Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 156,938 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $24.31.
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
