Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,018 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.97% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $23,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.