Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Holdings Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,494,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE opened at $66.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $503.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

