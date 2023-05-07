Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 10.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 97,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,705,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 892.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 56,542 shares in the last quarter.

SPMO opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

