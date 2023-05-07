Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 11.31% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $286,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CZA stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.