Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

