Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $19,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

